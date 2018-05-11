Beach driver ticketed $100 for smoking in vehicle with child inside

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police are cracking down on drivers breaking a relatively new law.

The traffic division tweeted a warning this week that read: “Protect your children and keep $100 in your pocket! #NoSmoking #WeAreWatching”

They’re talking about a law that went into effect two years ago that bans smoking whenever a child under eight is in the vehicle.

The punishment is a $100 fine. The violation is a secondary offense. That means you have to be pulled over for another reason first.



10 On Your Side checked with Beach Police to find out how many tickets they’ve written so far.

The law went into effect July 1, 2016. Virginia Beach police wrote two tickets in the first five months.

In 2017 they wrote 15 tickets and so far this year, six.

The law was introduced as a bill by now Governor Ralph Northam who is a pediatric neurologist.

He said back then that second-hand smoke can contribute to a variety of health problems in children, including sudden infant death syndrome.

The law reads: