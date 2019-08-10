Beach couple to HVAC contractor: We want our money back

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The customer says she’s very disappointed, and the contractor says he’ll take care of it.

Toby and Joe Rissin moved to their home in Virginia Beach last fall near Virginia Wesleyan University. They had contractor HCEC install a new heating and cooling unit up here in the attic. They say it’s never worked properly.



Too cold in the winter, way too hot in the summer.

On a recent day when their thermostat was set at 74, “It was 93 or 95 out and it was 82 in here,” Joe says.

It was unbearable when the daughter and grandkids visited.

“She was gonna leave. She said the kids can’t take this,” Joe says. “She had them in the bathtub most of the day.”

Over the past 10 months, the Rissins have tried to get the company to make it right. They’ve spent a total of nearly $10,000 on the installation and follow-up.

They’ve sent a certified letter to HCEC and a letter to the Better Business Bureau.

The Rissins had a different contractor check the unit last month, and that company says it’s too small, has air leaks and other problems.

Meanwhile HCEC wants to make it right.

“I’m going to go over myself, schedule an appointment with the customer and conduct what we call a heat-load calculation,” Chatman said. “If I do find that the system is undersized, I will take care of it.”

Chatman says he’s had his business since 2014, and it began getting negative online reviews last year. That’s when HCEC had expanded rapidly after hiring someone who was bringing in a lot of business — including Joe and Toby Rissin.



But then Chatman says he had to fire that person.

It was “a result of them doing below substandard work, really bad work and me going behind them and having to fix things as an owner, which I do because I’m responsible.”

The Rissins say their trust in Chatman’s company is so damaged, they want their $10,000 back and the system removed, or they would take him to court.



Chatman told us he would contact them Friday to work on a solution, but the Rissins said he had not called as of 6 p.m.