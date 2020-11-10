‘Be a safe driver, for the safety of all’ VDOT recognizes National Traffic Incident Management Awareness Week

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – VDOT is reminding drivers to do their part to keep highway workers and emergency during National Traffic Incident Management Awareness Week.



VDOT officials said when you see emergency workers and first responders on the road: move over when amber, blue and red lights are flashing.



“Each day our incident responders put their own safety at risk to support those impacted by incidents, aiding those involved and reducing traffic impacts,” said VDOT Chief of Maintenance and Operations Kevin Gregg. “This week and throughout the year, we aim to strengthen awareness of these heroes and do our best to ensure they return home safely to their families each day.”



Incident management responders include emergency medical services (EMS), law enforcement, firefighters, towing and recovery and safety service patrols who provide emergency temporary traffic control at incident scenes.



Incidents can be crashes, disabled vehicles or other incidents that impact the flow of traffic on a roadway.



VDOT wants to remind drivers to always:

– Buckle up

– Obey speed limits

-Drive alcohol- and drug-free

– Share the road

– Avoid distractions

– Don’t text and drive



VDOT said this is their fourth year recognizing National Traffic Incident Management Awareness Week. Officials said the goal is to make sure drivers know the role they play in the safety of those supporting incident management.