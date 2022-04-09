NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — As Battleship Wisconsin nears its 78th birthday, new spaces and experiences are set to debut.

On April 16, Wisconsin’s 78th birthday, general admission guests have access to explore the newly interpreted Senior Officer’s Country.





(photos: Nauticus)

The new area is where the high-ranking officers and officers with specialty jobs use to reside. Those with senior positions had their own staterooms.

Guests will be able to hear the voices of past officers and ship administrators who once lived in the Senior Officer’s Country.

In addition, the following experiences will be available throughout Wisconsin’s birthday weekend:

Guided Life in the Engine Tours

in the Engine Tours “Chat with a WisKy Vet” meet-and-greets

Bagpipe performances will take place on the bow throughout the day

See the machine that is used to clean the underside of the battleship’s hull

Listen to the Metro Band perform on the fantail

Family-friendly education demos and programming

WWII re-enactors on Wisconsin’s historic fantail

Nauticus members can bring a friend for free and active-duty military including their children to visit at a discounted ticket price.

Tickets and additional details are available online.