Battle of the Pop-Up returns to MacArthur Center

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Battle of the Pop-Up, a special contest for local entrepreneurs, is returning to MacArthur Center.

Applicants can submit their innovative ideas now through April 19. The winner will receive four months of rent-free space in MacArthur Center and a $500 merchandising package for signage, displays and graphic design services.

Entries will be judged on several criteria, including business strategy, concept creativity and likelihood of profitability.

Last year’s winner was “For all Handkind Collective”, which sells everything from glassware to jewelry, all made by local artists.

Applicants may enter one of three ways:

1. MacArthur Center’s website.

2. Drop off their entry at the mall’s management office or

3. Email this completed PDF to TheChallenge@StarwoodRetail.com.

Participants must be prepared to obtain a business license by July 1 and be available to operate their business during mall hours, from July 1 through October 31, 2019.

Winners will be contacted via email or phone on Monday, May 6.