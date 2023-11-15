NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Barry Art Museum at Old Dominion University announced it is expanding.

A new three-story wing will be added on to the current museum in a $25 million expansion project.

It will hold a multiuse event space, community gallery, educational laboratory and more. The expansion project will double the size of the gallery space at the museum.

“The expansion will not only house the past but also provides a window into the future, where new media and interdisciplinary artworks will bridge the gap between our rich history and modernity, leaving an indelible mark on our broader community and inspiring generations to come,” said Charlotte Potter Kasic, Barry Art Museum executive director.

The wing will extend off the museum along Hampton Boulevard. It will add over 25,000-square-feet to the museum. After the lead gift for the project, the expansion will be called the “Waitzer Wing.”

Rendering of the Barry Art Museum expansion project. Photo courtesy the Barry Art Museum.

According to the press release, it’s been exactly five years since the museum opened its doors in 2018.

“Embarking on this major expansion within just five years is a testament to the transformative power of art,” said Lewis Webb, Barry Art Museum board president.

Work is expected to begin in fall 2024. So far the museum has raised $20 million of its goal to fund the expansion project. It will also go towards the growing operational costs of the museum.

Click here to find out more information regarding the expansion plan.