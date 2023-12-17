HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads was met with heavy rain and strong winds Sunday, Dec. 17.

Dominion Energy said at one point the storm cause about 2,000 power outages in Norfolk. That number went down to just over 900 later in the night.

Over 2,500 Virginia Beach residents had their power knocked out from the storm, and the conditions also caused some powerful waves at The Oceanfront.

The weather came as a shock to many, including resident Derrick Yearby who was waiting to see a comedy show in Town Center.

“The last few days have kind of been like shaky you know it’s warm and then it was cold, and then there was frost on the ground in the morning, so you never just expect rain,” Yearby said.

Town Center had its share of quick weather changes going from heavy downpour and strong winds to a light drizzle in around 30 minutes.

“I definitely ran for cover I was running over here and get out of the way because I didn’t want to get blown away or something,” Yearby said.

He told 10 On Your Side the rain also caused some dangerous driving conditions.

“On my way driving here everyone was swerving, everybody had their hazards but it just opened up and popped out of nowhere,” Yearby said. “I definitely wasn’t expecting this.”

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro said Outer Banks residents can expect some ocean over-wash on NC-12 Sunday night and early Monday morning.