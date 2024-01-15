GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police have located the juvenile mother of the baby found in a dumpster on Sunday.

On Monday, officials said the mother, who was not identified, was located later on Sunday after the baby was found. Detectives have contacted the NC Department of Social Services to assist with the investigation. At this time, no charges have been filed.

Police also say the baby is still doing well at ECU Health Medical Center.

Officers responded to 1547 Bridle Circle at approximately 10:23 on Sunday morning for a welfare check. The caller stated a child was in a dumpster near an apartment building. The infant appeared to be one or two days old. Greenville Fire and Rescue transported the infant to ECU Health Medical Center for evaluation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Greenville Police Department (252) 329-4315 or Crime Stoppers (252) 758-7777.