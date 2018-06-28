Breaking News
Search efforts to continue after teacher goes missing off False Cape State Park
Live Now
Parade for US Women’s Team World Cup championship

Authorities: ‘Several’ reports of phone scams in Dare County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
phone scam_313782

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has received several reports of citizens receiving scam phone calls.

The callers claim that if they didn’t pay what they supposedly owed, a warrant would be  issued and/or they would be arrested. 

Other calls has been reported where someone posing as a member of the IRS asks for someone’s social security number. 

Here are some quick tips to keep you and your information secure: 

  • Do not believe caller I.D., scammers can fake caller I.D. numbers.
  • Be skeptical of those that claim to be from a government entity or charitable organization.
  • Do not give out personal information and/or do not pay with a credit card over the phone.
  • Do not be in a hurry to make a decision.
  • Hang up on robocalls.
  • Do not make wire / electronic money transfers to an unknown person.

Contact the Dare County Sheriffs Office for more information at 252-475-5980 and Sheriff@darenc.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10