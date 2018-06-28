Authorities: ‘Several’ reports of phone scams in Dare County

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has received several reports of citizens receiving scam phone calls.
The callers claim that if they didn’t pay what they supposedly owed, a warrant would be issued and/or they would be arrested.
Other calls has been reported where someone posing as a member of the IRS asks for someone’s social security number.
Here are some quick tips to keep you and your information secure:
- Do not believe caller I.D., scammers can fake caller I.D. numbers.
- Be skeptical of those that claim to be from a government entity or charitable organization.
- Do not give out personal information and/or do not pay with a credit card over the phone.
- Do not be in a hurry to make a decision.
- Hang up on robocalls.
- Do not make wire / electronic money transfers to an unknown person.
Contact the Dare County Sheriffs Office for more information at 252-475-5980 and Sheriff@darenc.com.