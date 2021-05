VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Fire Department is responding to a residential fire in the 3900 block of Peyton Way. One person has been transported to the hospital.

Dispatch confirmed that they received a call about the fire shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Crews remain on the scene, however, VBFD has confirmed the fire is out. They also reported that all occupants are out of the home.

