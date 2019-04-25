Authorities in Perquimans County warn residents of delivery scam

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, NC (WAVY) — A new scam has been reported and local authorities are warning residents to be on the look out.

The Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post the scam victims have typically recieved a text or a call from a delivery company about a package that is to be delivered at a specific time.

This supposed delivery is something like flowers or a gift basket that contains a bottle of wine or other type of alcoholic beverage. Sometimes a delivery person may just show up unannounced, the post said.

The delivery person reportedly explains that a card will be delivered at a later time to let you know who the items came from.

The scammers will say they need a delivery fee to confirm that the alcohol was not given to a minor, and that the delivery company will not accept cash — only a credit or debit card.

A card reader is reportedly provided and victims are asked to enter their PIN to complete the transaction. Scammers then take your information and create a new card, the sheriff’s office said.

The posted said fraudulent charges begin rolling in in most cases, before the victims are even aware they have been scammed.

If you have questions or if you are concerned that you may have fallen victim to scam, call your local law enforcement immediately.