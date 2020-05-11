At-home learning reveals inequities for Hampton Roads students

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Educational inequities are another side effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, as students learn from home.

Governor Ralph Northam ordered all K-12 schools to close about two months ago.

This was a big adjustment for students, parents and teachers across the state.

Now we see schools provide much more than just an education: food, shelter, clean water and access to learning resources.

Some students only have these resources while at school.

10 On Your Side reported several cities like Norfolk and Newport News provide free meals, Chromebooks and Wi-Fi devices for students.

Rachel White, an ODU Associate Professor of Educational Foundations and Leadership with the Darden College of Education, said the coronavirus pandemic shows how home life impacts educational learning. White says this shift shows the true disparities between rural or low- income communities.

“We just have to think really critically about the types of work that we are giving students, including the capabilities that students and families have to be able to continue learning without getting frustrated and without giving up,” White said “Some of these students have parents that are working, they are essential workers, it does make is a little difficult because they often have to do a lot of this work on their own. They do not have that fantastic educator standing in front of them.”

White said student learning and retention can vary by student within the same classroom. The big concern is children falling behind during this time.

“Now more than ever, it is so important that families, kids, practitioners, and researchers are in conversation with our policy makers. With our state board of education members, with the State Superintendent, with the legislature, as they are thinking about how do we have to modify policies to make sure that the students are getting the best and most equitable educational opportunities,” White said. “Considering moving forward, is trying to figure out across the board policies, at least temporary policies that will help make sure that everyone will have access to a wide variety of educational learning opportunities. Regardless of what class, school or division they are in.”

For parents, White says give yourself grace and try to meet the students where they are.