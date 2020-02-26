Artist seeking public input for African Landing Memorial at Fort Monroe

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A sculptor and visual artist is seeking ideas to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the African Landing in Virginia.

Tonight, Brian R. Owens will hold a meeting at First Baptist Church in Williamsburg for public input. It’s part of a “listening tour” to develop ideas for the African Landing Memorial, which will be placed at Fort Monroe.

Last year, the national monument commemorated 400 years of African American history.

The memorial will be located at Fort Monroe on Fenwick Road near the state marker recognizing the first Africans in Virginia.

Brian R. Owens, the sculptor and visual artist designing the African Landing Memorial at Fort Monroe, will be joined by officials from the Fort Monroe Authority, the National Park Service, Fort Monroe Foundation, and the 400 Years of African American History Commission.

“It is important that the public have a voice on a project as significant as this one is to our history,” said Glenn Oder, executive director of the Fort Monroe Authority. “We hope to hear from many different people and gain perspectives from them.”

The idea for the memorial sprouted from Project 1619, a nonprofit founded in 1994 to “help preserve the legacy of the first Africans in English speaking North America,” according to a Fort Monroe Authority news release.

The tour has already made stops in Washington D.C., Northern Virginia and Richmond.

Tonight's meeting starts at 6 p.m.

The tour concludes tomorrow night, February 27, at the Fort Monroe Visitor’s Center in Hampton at 6 p.m. The address is 30 Ingalls Road.

