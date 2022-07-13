VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake Bay Foundation has been ordered to remove all artificial reef materials from several sites in the Lynnhaven River in Virginia Beach after the reefs were found with prohibited items such as asphalt and metal wire sticking out of the water.

The foundation was initially told two weeks ago to stop the work on the three artificial reefs after the Virginia Marine Resource Commission said materials used were in substantial violation of state code. The Virginia Institute of Marine Science said asphalt and concrete released harmful polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons compound, and said asphalt shouldn’t be in the water in general.

And in one spot, the Keeling Drain Reef, the VMRC said some concrete rubble was put on top of their 25-year old oyster broodstock sanctuary reef.

In WAVY’s coverage two weeks ago, CBF Oyster Restoration Manager Jackie Shannon said the foundation “could have had more inspections in place” and said they would “move forward in a way that we can rebuild that community trust.”

“We take this very seriously, and we have great decades of track record working with communities to build successful, safe working, and thriving oyster reefs.”

CBF sent a mitigation plan to the VMRC for review, and in a letter on Wednesday, Randal D. Owen, the head of VMRC’s Habitat Management Division, said these actions will need to be taken by CBF:

To ensure public safety and abate adverse water quality impacts resulting from your

overboard placement of asphalt, concrete with metal wire and concrete rubble within

and outside of the permitted footprints of the Pleasure House Creek, Brown Cove and

Keeling Drain reef sites, all reef material must be removed by hand or mechanical

means in its entirety. A detailed remediation plan addressing the removal must be

completed and submitted within 30 days of receipt of this letter to VMRC, DEQ and

the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for approval before any material is removed; All reef material required to be removed by this Notice To Comply shall be loaded

onto shallow-draft barges and removed to an approved upland disposal area; Submittal of a post-removal survey (referenced to a mean low water datum) verifying

removal of all material. This survey must be completed by an outside independent

party

Owen says any future work proposed at sites on the river will require a new permit.

In response, a CBF spokesperson said the foundation was reviewing the latest notice from VMRC and would share a statement with WAVY later today.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office, which responded to the complaints along with state Sen. Bill DesSteph (R-Virginia Beach), shared this statement on the matter from Press Secretary Macaulay Porter.

“The Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s non-compliance with VMRC permits, including the prohibited use of asphalt, trash, metal wire, and plastic in these three reefs compelled the Administration to require complete removal of all reef material and revoke the VMRC permits. To ensure the safety of Virginians and to minimize water quality impacts, the Administration took appropriate action and will continue to ensure that we are cleaning up our water in Virginia in a thoughtful and effective way. Governor Youngkin’s administration is committed to addressing Virginia’s ongoing environmental, energy, and natural resources challenges, including taking necessary actions like this to protect the Chesapeake Bay.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated.