HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY)– A 7-Eleven store was robbed at gunpoint early Sunday.

Officers responded at approximately 3:25 a.m. to the 7-Eleven located in the 3700 block of Kecoughtan Road.

The investigation revealed three suspects entered the store and demanded money from a clerk, while displaying a gun. The suspects took off after getting the money.

The first suspect is described as a black male wearing a black hoodie with white writing, a light-colored mask, and white shoes. The second suspect is described as a black male wearing a black hoodie, dark-colored jeans, a light-colored mask, and black shoes. The last suspect is described as a black male wearing a black hoodie, light-colored jeans, and black and white shoes.