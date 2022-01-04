Areas of NC 12 closed Tuesday due to high tide overwash

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina Highway 12 is closed Tuesday between the Basnight Bridge and Rodanthe, as well as on Ocracoke Island, due to ocean overwash with the high tide.
WAVY meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler says the area was currently at high tide before 10 a.m. but tides would go down over the next few hours. Winds are lighter than on Monday, which tides should go down quicker.
NCDOT says crews will reopen the closed areas once the high tide cycle has passed.
There wasn’t a full closure due to the weather system on Monday, but several areas had standing water.