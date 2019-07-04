Area dogs getting second chance at life now ready to find loving homes

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk SPCA is partnering with a North Carolina rehabilitation center to help dogs get a second chance at life.

Last year, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) Behavioral Rehabilitation Center in Weaverville, North Carolina, officially opened their doors to severely fearful, homeless dogs in desperate need of a second chance.

The facility helped rehabilitate three dogs that are now in the care of the Norfolk SPCA and ready to be adopted out to patient families.

“The Norfolk Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) is honored to have been chosen as a placement partner for this nationally recognized program,” said Kimberly Sherlaw, Norfolk SPCA Executive Director. “We share the ASPCA’s commitment to these dogs who have lived through unimaginable trauma, who may have otherwise been euthanized were it not for this groundbreaking program dedicated to saving them.”

The three animals now at the Norfolk SPCA are Belle, Braxton and Laverne.

Sherlaw said in a statement, “We are excited for our staff to collaborate with ASPCA behavior professionals so we can learn from their experiences and help these dogs and others with similar backgrounds find the right homes for their needs. The ability to integrate these best practices into our operations will directly impact our goal to save more lives.”

The dogs are ready to be adopted out to families and they are said to be great companions for other dogs, as well.

Melissa Heard is the Shelter Operation Director and said, “We are learning from the staff at the Behavioral rehabilitation center about the fearful behaviors so it’s not only helping the dogs from there from our own local shelters here in Hampton Roads.”

For shelter and adoption information: https://norfolkspca.com/