Aqua Vista Apartments given extension to fix all cited violations

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Back in January, Andy Fox and 10 On Your Side began looking into numerous violations and complaints from the residents at Aqua Vista Apartments in Newport News.

A city spokesperson confirmed with Fox that inspectors found violations at 145 of the 150 units at the complex totaling the list at 312 violations. Initially, the Aqua Vista management staff was given a date of March 2 to have everything repaired, but the coronavirus pandemic has delayed that.

An extension was requested due to contractors having to work at a slower rate as a result of Governor Northam’s Executive Order. Now, the owners have until July 1 to fix all violations abated.

The City of Newport News says that as of May 20, “some work has been completed” but it is not clear exactly what has been completed and to what extent the work has been done. City officials say that they will be inspecting the work in the coming weeks and that “none of the outstanding violations were related to imminent hazards.”

When 10 On Your Side visited the apartment complex at the beginning of the year, a list of at least 10 types of violations existed throughout the apartments including broken smoke alarms, safety hazards on walking surfaces, and plumbing issues preventing residents from showering or using the bathrooms.

“They don’t want you to see what is going on in all of these apartments,” said Katie Dublin, a tenant from the original investigation. “That is why it’s important for 10 On Your Side to be here… They are hiding things and you are finding them. We need you to let people know what is going on, and we need your help.”

Aqua Vista Apartments has been in WAVY news in the past and 10 On Your Side looked into complaints back in 2018 when city inspectors found 74 violations complex, including 37 notices regarding units with inadequate air conditioning systems. Other problems included faulty plumbing, mold, broken doors and windows, and rodents.

FULL EXCLUSIVE: Inspectors find violations in nearly every unit at Aqua Vista Apartments in Newport News

