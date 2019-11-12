Anthony Burfoot asks judge to vacate public corruption conviction, prison sentence

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An ex-Norfolk official, who took solicited bribes while serving on city council, is asking a federal judge to vacate his sentence, according to court documents.

Anthony Burfoot was convicted by a jury of public corruption charges in 2016. He appealed his conviction in 2018, but it was was upheld by a federal judge.

Burfoot filed a motion to vacate his conviction and 6-year prison sentence on Friday in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. He claims that his lawyer represented him ineffectively during his 5-week jury trial, and that his constitutional rights were violated, according to court documents.

Burfoot claims that jurors were led astray when federal prosecutors “committed misconduct” during he trial. He also said a judge gave him an “unreasonable” sentence and made a mistake when denying his motion for a new trial. He claims he made that motion “on the basis of inadmissible testimony, newly discovered evidence, and the jury’s failure to fully deliberate,” court documents state.

These “errors were not merely procedural, but substantially infringed” on his constitutional rights, he claims. He is asking for a hearing to be held in the case.