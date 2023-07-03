HAMPTON ROADS Va. (WAVY) — Just in time for summer, the Anthem LemonAid fundraiser is back to help you cool off and contribute to a good cause.

The annual event raises money and awareness for the battle against childhood cancer.

There are two ways to support the fundraiser; participants can either host an in-person stand or a virtual fundraising page.

A free LemonAid kit that includes lemonade mix, cups, a pitcher, a banner and stickers will be provided for in-person stands.

Anthem LemonAid has raised more than $1 million over the years for the fight against childhood cancer.

The event runs through July 21 and July 23. Anyone interested in participating in the fundraiser can register for free at AnthemLemonAid.com.