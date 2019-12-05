Another city hall reaches capacity as gun rights advocates push ‘2nd Amendment sanctuaries’

Suffolk City Hall was filled to capacity with gun rights advocates pushing for council to declare the city a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary. (Brett Hall/WAVY-TV)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — For a second night in a row, a Hampton Roads council meeting was flooded with supporters pushing for their locality to become a Second Amendment sanctuary.

Forty minutes before Suffolk City Council’s meeting began Wednesday night, the chambers were already filled to the max with 150 people. By the time the meeting began, about 450 additional people filled the lobby and dozens more had to stand outside.

The majority of people were wearing orange stickers that said “Guns Save Lives,” and applauded loudly as speakers passionately asked council members to push back against new proposed state gun laws.

“Bad people do bad things. Me and my family are licensed, law-abiding gun owners,” said Mark Aston, a Suffolk resident who was one of more than 50 speakers in front of council. “This should be done the next meeting.”

Just as in Virginia Beach the night before, nothing to do with firearms appeared on the meeting agenda.

The “sanctuary” movement has spread in Virginia since the Nov. 5 election, when Democrats gained majority control of both the State Senate and House of Delegates. Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam has said his party’s leaders will push for gun control measures.

More than a dozen bills concerning firearms have already been pre-filed.

More than 25 municipalities have passed resolutions ensuring they will not use their public resources to enforce any unconstitutional gun laws.

This story will be updated.