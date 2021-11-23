Another bomb threat closes Hampton courthouses

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are investigating another bomb threat that has shut down all three city courthouses on Tuesday morning.

Police say this threat was called into the Hampton Juvenile Domestic and Relations Court just before 8 a.m.

All three courthouses and surrounding streets are closed as authorities investigate.

No other details are available, but this is a regular occurrence for Hampton’s courts. One man was arrested in September in connection to a string of threats, but there have been at least two threats since.