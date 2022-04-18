NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Award-winning actress Angela Bassett has been selected as one of Old Dominion’s 2022 spring commencement speakers.

Commencement ceremonies are set for May 6 and 7 at Chartway Arena.

Bassett, 63, has appeared in everything from “Black Panther” and “Malcolm X,” to “Boyz n the Hood” and “9-1-1.” She won a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Tina Turner in the 1993 film “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” for which she was also nominated for an Oscar, and has six Emmy nominations.

Her and her husband Courtney Vance also have a partnership through their production company with Viacom CBS MTV Entertainment Group’s development program for Black, Indigenous and people of color and women filmmakers.

She will speak with College of Arts and Letters undergraduates at 2 p.m. on May 6.

Other speakers are:

Sachin Shetty, executive director of the Center for Secure and Intelligent Critical Systems at ODU’s Virginia Modeling, Analysis and Simulation Center (VMASC), will speak at the advanced degree ceremony at 6:30 p.m. May 6.

ODU President Brian O. Hemphill, Ph.D., will offer congratulatory remarks at the Strome College of Business and Darden College of Education and Professional Studies undergraduate ceremony at 9 a.m. May 7.

Howard P. Kern, president and chief executive officer of Sentara Healthcare, will speak at the undergraduate ceremony for the Frank Batten College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Health Sciences, the College of Sciences and the School of Cybersecurity at 2 p.m. May 7.

For more information on 2022 commencement ceremonies, click here.