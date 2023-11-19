WASHINGTON (WAVY) — Amtrak is encouraging holiday travelers to ride the rails this Thanksgiving travel seasoning.

In anticipation of the busy travel season, Amtrak wants customers to beat the rush by booking train tickets now to avoid holiday traffic on the roads.

“Thanksgiving is Amtrak’s favorite time of the year as we take pride in getting our customers

home or to visit their friends and family safely and on time for the holiday,” said Amtrak

Executive Vice President of Marketing and Chief Commercial Officer Eliot Hamlisch. “We look

forward to welcoming hundreds of thousands of riders onboard and providing the world-class

customer experience they expect with Amtrak.”

Amtrak is adding more service and extra cars to existing trains between Nov. 20 and Nov. 27. to accommodate the surge in demand.

To purchase tickets visit Amtrak.com