HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – American Airlines are offering free flight changes to local airports that have been affected by the poor air quality.

According to American Airlines website, those who are traveling to and from Norfolk International Airport and Newport News Williamsburg Airport will be able to change their trip with no change fee. Some other airports that are close by that will also be offering free changes include Roanoke, Virginia (ROA), Richmond, Virginia (RIC), Charlottesville, Virginia (CHO) and more.

Travelers are able to get the change fee waived for their flight if they follow these following requirments:

If you bought your ticket by June 7

If you’re scheduled to travel June 8-9

If you can travel June 8-13

If you don’t change you origin or destination city

If you rebook in the same cabin or you pay the difference

All changes must be booked by June 9 and should be completed within one year of the original ticket date.

To see a full list of airports who will be offering free flight changes, click here.