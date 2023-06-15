ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — After years of anticipation, Amazon hosted a grand opening ceremony for its HQ2 facility at Metropolitan Park (“Met Park”) Thursday.

Among those attending the ribbon cutting, were Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, lawmakers, community leaders, and Amazon employees.

Following the ceremony, Amazon will take attendees on a tour of Met Park.

Amazon HQ2 Met Park (Amazon)

On Saturday, June 17, Amazon said it would host a community day from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The address for the park is 510 14th St. S., Arlington.

The festival will feature retailers who are part of HQ2, community leaders, neighborhood small businesses and restaurants, and more than 50 local farmers market vendors.

People will be able to see Amazon’s new Rivian electric delivery vans, view art, dance, visit the kids zone, take photos in a photo booth, stop by Amazon’s banana stand, and more.