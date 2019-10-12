‘All in for Norfolk Casino’ group launches as city plugs way to remove signatures from anti-casino petition

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A new group has formed to fight back against those looking to delay progress on Norfolk’s proposed waterfront resort and casino.

Titled “All in for Norfolk Casino,” the group’s website says “don’t let the naysayers block our opportunity to create jobs, generate money for schools and make our city the leading tourist destination in Virginia.”

The group, which lists eight founding members, asks people to “Join the growing list of people who are All In for Norfolk Casino.”

This comes the same week as petitioners trying to stop or stall plans for a casino in Norfolk say they now have about half of the signatures they need to send the issue to the ballot box.

On September 24, an agreement to sell 13.25 acres of land next to Harbor Park to the Pamunkey Indian Nation was approved by a 7-1 city council vote.

A section of the city charter allows for residents to petition a city council action with registered voter signatures. If the threshold is met within the time limit, a judge could order a referendum on the council vote.

On Friday, City Spokesperson Lori Crouch promoted a form that allows people who changed their mind about signing the petition to remove their name.

“We have received calls from citizens who wish to remove their names from the petition currently circulating by by the group Say No to the Norfolk Casino,” Crouch said in an email.

The lone council member who voted against the project is holding a town hall meeting on the issue at Lambert’s Point Rec Center on Tuesday, October 15 at 6 p.m.