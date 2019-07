VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Grocery chain Aldi is building a new store in Virginia Beach and is looking to hire workers to staff it.

If you’re interested, bring a resume and come to the Holiday Inn on Greenwich Road between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Prospective employees can talk with managers at Thursday’s event. The store is looking to hire shift manager and store associate positions for the new location.