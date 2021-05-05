Alabama woman turns 106, credits longevity to PB&J sandwiches

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Sarah Wilder just turned 106 years old and is sharing the secret to her longevity. She currently lives at the Little Sisters of the Poor in Mobile, Alabama, where the staff says she is sharp as a tack.

Wilder was a teacher before volunteering at Little Sisters and setting up a music exercise program for the residents.

And she knows how to celebrate. According to her family, she had three parties for her 100th birthday.

To what does she attribute her long life? She says she “lives a pure and simple life and loves peanut butter and jelly sandwiches!”