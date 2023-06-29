NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Alabama Theatre celebrates its 30th anniversary this weekend on the North end of the Strand.

The celebration kicks off Thursday with a celebration at the theatre and on Saturday, Josh Turner will take the stage exactly 30 years since the theatre first pulled back its curtains on July 1, 1993.

The theatre’s president, Bob Wood, told News13 that they have brought some big names to the Grand Strand over the years. Loretta Lynn and George Jones are just a couple of names to come there.

He also said Jay Leno will perform there in the fall.

“It was the first celebrity theatre in Myrtle Beach,” Wood said.

For three decades, the Alabama Theatre has entertained people from all over with its wide variety of talented performers.

“People love it. Our tourists, they come back over and over to go to Alabama Theatre and our residents do the same thing,” said Marilyn Hatley, North Myrtle Beach mayor.

Hatley said it is unusual for a business in the entertainment industry to last for so long.

“But it’s because of the wonderful variety of shows that Alabama has brought in,” Hatley said. “And the talent they have at their regular shows.”

Not only does the theatre benefit the city’s tourism economy, it also helps out during the shoulder season.

“It helps tremendously when we have rainy weather or it’s cold outside and that type of thing. Alabama is the place to go,” Hatley said.

Wood said it has also brought a lot of jobs to the Grand Strand.

“With our ticketing, concessions, ushers and cast and all the people behind the cast,” he said.

Wood also said some visiting talent has turned into locals.

“Well, they come in and they make Myrtle their home the time that they’re here,” he said. “A lot of them have been here many years.”

The theatre will host its 30th anniversary celebration Thursday at 5 p.m., and Josh Turner will perform Saturday.