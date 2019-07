JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. (WAVY) – Fort Eustis will be conducting an aircraft crash exercise Tuesday, July 17.

Joint Base Langley-Eustis says the exercise is aimed to test the installation’s first response team’s ability to respond to and recover from a crash.

The base says some members of the Fort Eustis community may see or smell smoke or an increase in emergency-response presence in the area.

The installation did not release the time the exercise will take place.