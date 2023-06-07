HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Poor air quality has impacted flights and outdoor activities around Hampton Roads.

Virginia Beach Public Schools cancelled all afterschool outdoor activities, and practices for high school teams preparing for state competitions will be held inside. The Landstown High School state quarterfinal soccer game is postponed and Parks&Rec after-school activities will be held inside.

Wednesday night’s Lionbridge FC game at TowneBank Stadium in Newport News has been cancelled due to unhealthy air quality.

According to a release, Wednesday’s game cannot be rescheduled. However, anyone who purchased tickets for the game can exchange it for a future game.

The FAA tweeted that it has slowed traffic to and from New York City due to reduced visibility from wildfire smoke.

The American Lung Association recommends these simple and effective tips to protect you and your family against unhealthy air quality:

Check daily air pollution forecasts in your area. The color-coded forecasts can let you know when the air is unhealthy in your community.

Avoid exercising outdoors when pollution levels are high .

. When the air is bad, walk indoors in a shopping mall or gym or use an exercise machine.

Limit the amount of time your child spends playing outdoors if the air quality is unhealthy.

