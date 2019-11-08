Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 7pm on FOX 43

‘Hidden Figures’ to receive Congressional Gold Medals

News
Posted: / Updated:

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) —

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories