After WAVY report, Arlington National Cemetery to bury Navy wife with military honors

ARLINGTON, Va. (WAVY) — Days after our report on a man trying to inter his mother’s ashes next to his father’s at Arlington National Cemetery, ANC has agreed to provide the military service he requested.

Arch Di Peppe grew up in Norfolk’s Ocean View Section. His father Joseph served as a Navy chief on the USS Portland in World War II and the Korean War.

After Joseph’s ashes were interred at ANC in 1993, his wife Eleanor was entitled to a similar burial upon her death. She died in January after a life of volunteer service to several agencies that help military families.

PREVIOUS: Burial Battle: Son of military couple fights to arrange mother’s funeral at Arlington

When Di Peppe tried to arrange her ceremony he ran into several issues. Among them, Arlington offered a basic service without a chaplain or military team, unless he waited until late this year.

Di Peppe has informed us that Arlington has now reconsidered. Eleanor Di Peppe will get the interment service in June with military honors. Di Peppe says a supervisor at ANC will also review how staff are trained in handling services in the future.