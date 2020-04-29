After furloughing 95% of workers, SeaWorld seeks federal loan

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP/WAVY) — SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment is seeking a loan from a federal program meant to help businesses retain workers during pandemic-related shutdowns.

But a labor group said this week that the theme park company is undeserving because it furloughed 95% of its employees.

Related: SeaWorld, owner of Busch Gardens and Water Country USA, to furlough over 90% of employees

The company owns and operates 12 parks nationwide, including local amusement parks Busch Gardens and Water Country USA in Williamsburg.

The company said late last month that it was actively trying to get assistance from the Federal Reserve’s Main Street Lending Program.

The program offers four-year loans of between $1 million and $25 million to medium-sized businesses. Principal and interest payments are deferred for a year.