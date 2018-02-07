After 2-year wait, 10 On Your Side helps get street light repaired

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Neighbors in Tanners Creek have been trying to get a broken street light fixed for about two years with no luck.

Concerned about the safety of drivers and pedestrians, the Tanners Creek East Civic League contacted 10 On Your Side for help.

“I want an answer … What’s it going to take?” said Charles Bowser, who says he called the City of Norfolk and Dominion Energy at least 10 times over the years. “Visibility at night is important. If you are not able to see what traffic is coming, it creates a hazard.”

At first glimpse Monday afternoon, it looked like the light at Johnstons Road and Northgate Drive was falling apart.

“It doesn’t look like there’s a light bulb in there,” said Cece Talley, as he looked above. “You can see the wires from down here.”

10 On Your Side called Dominion Energy to look into the broken light and complaints filed by neighbors.

Bonita Billingsley Harris, a Dominion spokeswoman, says repair requests were made in December 2016, April 2017 and January 2018, but nothing got done.

“Crews investigated twice and identified the problem was with underground equipment,” said Billingsley Harris, in a statement. “Unfortunately, some internal miscommunication delayed the necessary repairs. We apologize for the inconvenience to the community and will use this as a learning experience to improve going forward.”

Within two hours of our calling, a Dominion crew was on scene diagnosing the problem. The light was back on the same night.

Billingsley Harris says underground repairs are still needed, but crews were able to feed a line overhead to restore power.

“Great job, 10 On Your Side … WAVY did it again. We got some results and I felt really good,” said Bowser.

Dominion Energy says they’re responsible for maintaining 33,000 lights in Norfolk. They encourage people to report outages on their website.