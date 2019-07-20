Adult, two kids displaced after Chesapeake house fire

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Chesapeake Fire Department

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A fire damaged a home in the South Norfolk area of Chesapeake on Friday night, displaced an adult and two children.

It broke out around 7:15 p.m. at the home in the 900 block of Westgate Court, according to the Chesapeake Fire Department. Firefighters arrived minutes later and found smoke and fire coming from the one story-home.

No injuries were reported and firefighters were able to bring it under control at 7:35 p.m. It was marked completely out at 7:53 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the fire department says all three people are staying with family.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories