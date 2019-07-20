Adult, two kids displaced after Chesapeake house fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A fire damaged a home in the South Norfolk area of Chesapeake on Friday night, displaced an adult and two children.

It broke out around 7:15 p.m. at the home in the 900 block of Westgate Court, according to the Chesapeake Fire Department. Firefighters arrived minutes later and found smoke and fire coming from the one story-home.

No injuries were reported and firefighters were able to bring it under control at 7:35 p.m. It was marked completely out at 7:53 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the fire department says all three people are staying with family.