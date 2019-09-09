Adorable! Photographer captures moment ‘curious’ squirrel stops to smell a flower

AUSTRIA (FOX NEWS) — Sometimes you have to stop and smell the flowers, even if you’re a squirrel.

A photographer captured the precious moment a small ground squirrel stopped to smell a yellow daisy in Vienna, Austria.

Dick van Duijn, 34, from the Netherlands, told SWNS he spent two hours and took roughly 200 photos before he captured the moment that is spreading like wildfire.

A ground squirrel smells a daisy in Vienna, Austria. (SWNS/FOX NEWS)

His series of photos show the squirrel holding a daisy, then its eyes close as it appears to inhale the flower’s scent. The photographer said from what he observed, the squirrel was trying to find the flower that would taste the best.

“This curious ground squirrel started smelling and tasting the flower,” the photographer recalled. “I was really happy after capturing a photo like this.”

He told SWNS he traveled to Austria to photograph the ground squirrels.

It definitely was worth the trip!

Copyright © 2019 Fox NewsEdge. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.