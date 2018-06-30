Adopted fee changes coming to Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Starting on July 1, adopted fee changes will be taking effect as a part of the Fiscal Year 2019 budget in Norfolk.
City officials say that the fee increases will generate $3 million in additional revenue for the city which include:
- Cemetery fees, such as grave and mausoleum openings and closing
- Planning fees, such as conditional use permits, zoning text amendment and sites plans
- Fees for emergency medical services, fire inspections and false alarms
- Library printing fees and room rentals at Slover Library
- Ticket prices at Nauticus and the Virginia Zoo, and the per ticket faculty use fee at cultural and entertainment venues.
- Public Works permits
- Fees for recreation, parks and Open Space facilities and programs such as recreation centers before/after care.
In addition to the increases, officials say the waste management fee will be reduced starting July 1.