Adopted fee changes coming to Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Starting on July 1, adopted fee changes will be taking effect as a part of the Fiscal Year 2019 budget in Norfolk.

City officials say that the fee increases will generate $3 million in additional revenue for the city which include:

Cemetery fees, such as grave and mausoleum openings and closing

Planning fees, such as conditional use permits, zoning text amendment and sites plans

Fees for emergency medical services, fire inspections and false alarms

Library printing fees and room rentals at Slover Library

Ticket prices at Nauticus and the Virginia Zoo, and the per ticket faculty use fee at cultural and entertainment venues.

Public Works permits

Fees for recreation, parks and Open Space facilities and programs such as recreation centers before/after care.

In addition to the increases, officials say the waste management fee will be reduced starting July 1.