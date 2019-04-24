Adjusted set times for Something in the Water festival

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — After weather spoiled the first day of Something in the Water concerts, festival organizers have adjusted the schedule of performers for Saturday and Sunday.

Some of the acts scheduled for Friday were shifted to Saturday. Others, like Dave Matthews Band and Migos, could not perform the other two days due to scheduling conflicts.

Updated schedules for today and tomorrow are here. 👇🏾👇🏾 #SITWfest pic.twitter.com/Z65qAAOIvj— SOMETHING IN THE WATER (@sitw) April 27, 2019

See the full rundown of set times here and click here to follow festival updates through the day Saturday and Sunday.

The concerts will happen at a venue built on the Oceanfront, between 10th and 5th streets. Festival organizers released a detailed map of the venue on Tuesday.

The box office will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.