Accomack County will implement ‘Project Lifesaver’ program

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A program that helps law enforcement officials track and rescue citizens with cognitive disorders who tend to wander will be coming to Accomack County in May.

Accomack County Sheriff Todd Godwin made the announcement on Friday. The program is called “Project Lifesaver” and it was designed to protect individuals with disorders like Dementia and Down Syndrome who are at risk for wandering off, according to their website.

Individuals who are enrolled in the service will wear a wrist-watch sized radio transmitter on their wrist or ankle. When that person goes missing, their loved one or caregiver can alert the sheriff’s office and they can respond to the area where the transmitter’s signal was tracked.

Officials say the transmitter’s radio signal can be tracked wherever the individual goes, including areas like a marsh or dense woods.

The Accomack Sheriff’s Office developed a public outreach program to educate citizens about the issue of wandering.

Deputies and other public safety officials will be trained on how to use the Project Lifesaver equipment before the program is launched on May 1. Families and caregivers can enroll people into program by contacting Captain Todd Wessells at (757) 878-1131.