Accomack County Sheriff’s Office investigating after male shot, killed in Onancock

ONANCOCK, Va. (WAVY) — The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a male was found suffering from a gunshot wound in a living room on Jacob Street in Onancock.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received a report of shots fired on Jacob Street around 1:40 a.m. Friday.

When they arrived, they found a “male subject” lying on a living room floor with a gunshot wound.

He later died from his injuries.

The sheriff’s office did not release the person’s identity or age.

The body was transported to the medical examiner’s office in Norfolk.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666. Tip may also be submitted on the sheriff’s office website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.