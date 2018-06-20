AC repairs begin at Aqua Vista, residents press for more change

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – One day after residents marched on the management office at Aqua Vista Apartments, a contractor showed up to start repairs on 27 units without air conditioning.

On Tuesday, Codes and Compliance officials issued 27 citations for each unit in need of repairs.

Eternity Barnes, who organized the march, says fixing the air conditioning is a step in the right direction. She now hopes to capitalize on the momentum by getting apartment management to fix other problems; including mold, mildew and rodents.

“Those apartments need to be knocked down,” said Barnes, who has not had air conditioning in her unit since April. “When you walk into the apartment, you can smell it. I don’t understand why mold is not an issue.”

Another resident sent 10 On Your Side a video of a mouse being caught by a trap inside her apartment.

Desire Gaither, a mother of three, says her kids have gotten sick because of mold.

“Everyone knows about it,” said Gaither. “I have a child that’s going through chemo and I have another child who was having seizures.”

Aqua Vista is owned by Maryland-based Edgewood Management. A representative from the company, who identified herself as the executive vice president, said by phone on Wednesday that they are “working diligently to get temporary AC units” but she was “not going to get into details.”

The representative did not answer 10 On Your Side’s questions about how long the air conditioning has been a problem at Aqua Vista.

“I think there’s been action ongoing,” she said.

As for the mold and rodents, Edgewood Management said they take all concerns seriously and residents should communicate their issues with the property manager.

Barnes says the property manager has not been receptive to tenants’ complaints.

“I feel like I was ignored,” she said. “I was swept under the rug.”

Harold Roach, director of Codes and Compliance, says inspectors will investigate all claims. They will issue citations, if appropriate.

Barnes believes her concerns would have continued to be ignored if 10 On Your Side did not get involved.

“We called everybody,” she said. “I thank 10 On Your Side. I thank everybody. Something needs to be done immediately.”

The Department of Housing and Urban Development says they did not know about the air conditioning problems at Aqua Vista until 10 On Your Side’s report. A representative says they are in contact with Edgewood Management and will be monitoring the progress of repairs.

According to the city, Aqua Vista will have every air conditioning unit back up and running in two weeks.