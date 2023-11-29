GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — Abingdon Elementary School was evacuated Wednesday morning due to an electric short in the heat switch.
Around 8:48 a.m., Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue was called to a possible fire at Abingdon Elementary. Dispatch reported there was a fire in the ceiling of the second grade hallway.
When crews arrived on the scene, they found that a ceiling mounted heater in one of the classrooms had malfunctioned and overheated, however no flames were present.
Crews reset the alarm system and all units were back in service by 9:05 a.m.
The following letter was sent to parents and guardians:
Dear Parents and Guardians,
At around 8:53 a.m. today, we received information about an electric short circuit in the heat switch, leading to a precautionary building evacuation at Abingdon Elementary School. Fortunately, students had not yet entered the building, and buses were redirected to a nearby location. The Abingdon and Gloucester Volunteer Fire and Rescue Departments promptly responded to the scene, and by approximately 9:10 a.m., the Fire Department cleared the school building for reentry.
We sincerely thank the first responders, teachers, and school staff for their swift and effective response. I’m pleased to inform you that all students and staff were given the green light to reenter the school building shortly after 9:15 a.m. Normal school operations resumed around the same time.
Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.Anthony Vladu, Ed.D. Division Superintendent