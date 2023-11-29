GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — Abingdon Elementary School was evacuated Wednesday morning due to an electric short in the heat switch.

Around 8:48 a.m., Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue was called to a possible fire at Abingdon Elementary. Dispatch reported there was a fire in the ceiling of the second grade hallway.

Courtesy: Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue Inc. Courtesy: Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue Inc. Courtesy: Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue Inc. Courtesy: Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue Inc.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found that a ceiling mounted heater in one of the classrooms had malfunctioned and overheated, however no flames were present.

Crews reset the alarm system and all units were back in service by 9:05 a.m.

The following letter was sent to parents and guardians: