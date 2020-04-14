AAA insurance policyholders to receive COVID-19 relief refund

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — AAA members who insure their vehicles through the Auto Club Enterprises Insurance Group will receive a policy refund to assist with financial relief during the coronavirus pandemic.

Policyholders who have auto insurance through the Auto Club Enterprises Insurance Group from March 16 to May 15 will receive a 20% policy refund. Refund checks will likely be mailed out by the end of may. Policyholders do not have to do anything to receive a refund.

In total, AAA will refund about $125 million to 3.5 million members in 21 states across America, according to a news release.

AAA is able to extended COVID-19 relief due to fewer insurance claims filed by drivers who are under stay-at-home and shelter-in-place orders across the United States.

“We recognize the extreme financial toll the COVID-19 pandemic is taking on AAA members cross the country,” President and CEO John Boyle wrote in a news release. “it has impacted many of our members’ livelihoods and changed their routines. This is one important way we have been working to help AAA members.

AAA is also providing free roadside assistance to medical personnel and first responders in Hampton Roads, including help with car breakdowns, battery issues, and flat tires, the news release states.

Medical personnel and first responders can call AAA at (800) 400-4222 for assistance.

AAA is also donating $1 million to the United Way for COVID-19 relief efforts in the United States.