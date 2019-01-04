A trip across the CBBT will cost more in 2019

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A trip between Southside Hampton Roads and the Eastern Shore is going to cost a little bit more this year.

Photo courtesy: Facebook/Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel

Driving across the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel during peak hours will now cost $18 for two-axle vehicles. That toll drops to $14 for off-peak hours.

Peak times are Friday through Sunday, May 15 through Sept. 15.

If you drive back across within 24 hours, there’s a discounted toll — but it requires an EZ-Pass. A full breakdown of the new tolls for the CBBT can be found at this link.

Tolls have also increased in the new year for the Downtown and Midtown tunnels and the South Norfolk Jordan Bridge.