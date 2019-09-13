A Newport News man has been charged with the production of child pornography

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Department of Justice arrested a man with charges in connection with the production of child pornography.

According to alleged detailed evidence in the affidavit, 25-year-old Justin Travis Taylor began communicating online via Snapchat and Instagram in May 2018 with two minors.

Upon interviewing one of the minor victims, law enforcement obtained court-authorized search warrants for multiple online accounts registered to Taylor.

Numerous communications were discovered where Taylor threatened to kill himself if one of the minors did not send him the sexually-explicit images he demanded.

If convicted, Taylor faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison.

If you have information regarding the pending prosecution, contact the FBI’s Norfolk Division at 757-455-0100, or submit an online tip at: https://tips.fbi.gov/.