HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Here is a look ahead at some of the events this weekend across Hampton Roads.

Chesapeake

Chesapeake Jubilee Fall Craft Market

Join the community for the Chesapeake Jubilee Fall Craft Market this weekend.

On November 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the market will be open at Chesapeake City Park, located at 900 City Park Drive.

The event will feature over 100 vendors. There will be a Kids Korner, crafts, and other activities.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information about the Fall Craft Market, click here.

Elizabeth City

Autumn Harvest Fest

Celebrate Fall in Elizabeth City this weekend with the first Autumn Harvest Fest. On Saturday, November 5, head to the Waterfront Park, located at 508 S Water Street, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The festival will have live music, vendors, a petting zoo, food trucks, carnival games, and more. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information on the event, click here.

Norfolk

Chrysler NEON After Party

Come celebrate the Chrysler Museum of Art’s 50th Anniversary after hours. The event will take place in Norfolk on Saturday, November 5 at 9 p.m. at the Chrysler Museum of Art, located at 1 Memorial Pl.

Guests can enjoy live music, a one-of-a-kind neon experience, a 360 photo booth, open bar, late-night snacks and more.

The black-tie dinner and auction are sold out, so be sure to purchase your after-party tickets soon if you plan on attending.

This event is for ages 21 and older. To find out more about the after-party, take a look here.

Silent Disco

Norfolk’s Waterside District will host a Silent Disco this weekend. On Saturday, November 5 at 8 p.m. grab some headphones and dance the night away at Waterside District, located at 333 Waterside Drive.

The monthly event will have two DJs and a music video wall. Headphones are available with a ticket. Tickets are $10 per adult and there will be beverages for purchase. The event is for ages 21 and older.

For information on the event, click here.

Suffolk

Suffolk Restaurant Week

Beginning Saturday, November 5 head to Suffolk to celebrate Restaurant Week.

Participating restaurants will offer delicacies and price-fixed three-course menus at different price points. They invite guests to try new restaurants or old favorites during this time.

Restaurant week runs through Saturday, November 12. To find out what restaurants are participating and more information, take a look here.

Virginia Beach

Hampton Roads Veg Fest

Head to the Virginia Beach boardwalk this weekend for Hampton Roads Veg Fest. On Saturday, November 5 and Sunday, November 6 enjoy the festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be located at the 24th Street Stage and on the boardwalk from 23rd Street to 25th Street.

The family-friendly event is free to attend and open to the public. The event says it is “celebrating cultural diversity amongst our vegan community”.

There will be food trucks, live art and music, vendors, healthy eating resources, games, a yoga zone, holistic wellness, dance, and more.

For more specific festival information, click on the link here.

Yorktown

Yorktoberfest

On Sunday, November 6 the York County Chamber of Commerce is hosting Yorktoberfest. The event will be from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Riverwalk Landing, located at 425 Water Street.

Bring friends and family with you to the annual unlimited craft beer tasting event. Visitors can enjoy music, vendors, food, and a large beer and cider selection.

Tickets are required for the event. With a VIP ticket, you can enter beginning at 11 a.m. Click here for more information.