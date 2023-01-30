CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Three Western Branch siblings have enlisted in the Navy, and the best part? They’re triplets.

The Navy Recruitment Office in Suffolk did some research and said as far as it knows, Ayrion, Andrea and Adrion Sutton are the first black triplets to join the navy together.

And just to add to the fun, their dad re-enlisted to join them, which makes this a family affair.

“It was pretty much their idea, but I went in first which was weird,” said Andrea Sutton.

Andrea and her two brothers, Ayrion and Adrion, all have very unique personalities, but unlike many triplets, they all had the same goal.

“You have some that all want to do different things, so us being in the Navy together is pretty nice,” Ayrion said.

Ayrion is now stationed in Norfolk, and his sister Andrea is at Oceana in Virginia Beach.

Adrion hasn’t gotten his assignment yet because he just enlisted last week.

“If all of us were on a boat together, it would be really fun,” Andrea said.

And they’re following in their parents footsteps too.

Andre and Tiffany Sutton met on the USS Arctic back in 1999.

“We were just ecstatic when we found out they wanted to join the military,” Tiffany said.

Usually the oldest sibling has the crazy ideas, but this one was spearheaded by the youngest.

Adrion says it was originally his idea to join, but he ended up being the last to enlist.

“I was trying to follow my dad, looking up to him so I wanted to join the Navy,” Adrion said.

And after he signed up, his dad decided he’d go back too.

“Once Adrion put his hand up, the bounty hunter finally got him, then I got the call the next day that I can go back in,” said Andre.

The bounty hunter he’s talking about? Petty Officer First Class Ashley Hodges.

Hodges says putting in the entire family has probably been one of the biggest honors in being a Navy recruiter.

Andre served for 12 years, was out for 22 years and now he’s headed back to finish up his last eight years with his kids.

“With me being 52. I’ve got eight years to go, so it was perfect timing,” Andre said. “I’ve got the pleasure of serving with my kids. Who does that?”

And with all three being born at Portsmouth Naval Hospital, it seemed destined to be, that when you get one, you get all three.

Said Andrea: “We’re a package deal.”

With the triplets joining, that makes five Sutton kids to enlist in the Navy.

“The entire family is just a model for our area and I’m excited that I got to be with them on this journey,” Hodges said.

For more information about joining the Navy, you can visit the Suffolk Recruitment Office at 148 Burnetts Way STE 103, Suffolk, VA 23434 or visit https://www.navy.com/.