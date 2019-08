PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) -- It's no secret that 10 On Your Side loves animals -- so when WAVY News 10 Anchor Anita Blanton and other employees spotted kittens in a drain outside of the WAVY-TV 10 studios Friday night, we knew we had to do something.

Blanton made a call to Portsmouth Fire and Rescue around 7 p.m. asking what we should do to get them out safely. Instead of offering some tips, they hopped in a truck and arrived within minutes to help.